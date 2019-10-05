Education

Teacher on leave for 'sniper rifle' comments about Greta Thunberg

IOWA CITY, IOWA -- A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after posting a comment on Facebook regarding climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

In a post on Facebook asking who was going to Thunberg's rally, Matt Baish had commented: "Don't have my sniper rifle."

Baish is listed as a science teacher at Waterloo West High School.

The school district's social media policy advises staff not to comment with "threats of physical or bodily harm."

"I was pretty shocked that sort of a comment would be made to someone in the same age group as the kids he was teaching," said parent Anne Phillips.

Phillips worries for any of Baish's students who may share the same views as Thunberg.

"And to have them have to enter a classroom where they don't feel safe, where they don't feel they can share their opinion, where they don't feel respected, we as parents have to stand up against that," said Phillips.

According to KWWL, teachers and students at West High School received the following message:
We wanted to make you aware of a social media situation involving one of our employees. The nature of the content shared rose to the level of putting this employee on administrative leave pending an investigation. We appreciate your patience as we sort through the details and thank you for respecting the process.

No other details have been released at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationiowateacheru.s. & worldclimate change
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Student brought loaded gun to Huntington Park middle school
Residents of Cerritos complex without gas for over a month
"Joker" screenings have security on high alert across LA theaters
LAX rideshare change: Airport officials aiming to improve traffic flow
Bay Area parent sentenced 5 months in college admissions scandal
Nationals even up NLDS in win over Dodgers in Los Angeles
LA sculpture missing 50 years found thanks to single book reference
Show More
Paralyzed man walks using brain-controlled robotic suit
The top things you do that make arthritis worse
10-4 day: Classic cop cars patrol Hollywood for a cause
Great Pacific Airshow: Public safety officials work to keep event safe
Major Democratic candidates visit LA to woo union members
More TOP STORIES News