UCLA to offer some in-person classes for upcoming school year

UCLA will offer some in-person classes for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, but a majority of classes will be held virtually.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- UCLA will offer some in-person classes for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, but most classes will be held virtually.

The university only expects to offer 15 to 20% of courses on site or in an on-site and remote hybrid format, officials said.

On-campus housing will be offered at "a lower population density to a limited number of students." Some rooms will be set aside for quarantine or isolation.

Housing priority will be based on factors such as financial need and how far away the student lives from campus.

UCLA said it will try to provide housing to as many first-year students "as feasible," and some offers will be determined by lottery.

Daily symptom checks will also be required for everyone heading to campus or living in campus housing. Other coronavirus safety measures such as physical distancing and face coverings while on campus will be in place.
