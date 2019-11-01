Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: USC student program opening homeless shelter for students

A USC student program called the Trojan Shelter is offering free housing, meals and resources for students experiencing homelessness.

Organizers say homelessness is a mostly invisible issue on campus, but some people are consistently sleeping in cars, libraries and on friends' couches because of the lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles.

The Trojan Shelter will be located at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on South Mariposa Avenue. The grand opening ceremony was scheduled for Friday. Doors will open officially on Nov. 15.

The university says its students were inspired by UCLA's Bruin Shelter.

Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiaeducationeyewitness thishomelesshousingstudentsaffordable housingusc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYEWITNESS THIS
John Cena donating $500K to first responders, those affected by CA fires
Trump administration unveils new rules for CA's water usage
CA independents can vote in Democrats' 2020 primary, but not Republicans'
Lower income neighborhoods have larger mosquitoes that may aggressively target people
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations remain for Maria Fire near Santa Paula
Jurupa Valley brush fire erupts after police chase, crash
3 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash during LAPD pursuit in Echo Park
Photo gallery: Firefighters battle California wildfires
Man arrested in Long Beach for 2008 murder of infant daughter
4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Halloween house party near Berkeley, police say
Texas mother kills 3 children, herself after divorce finalized
Show More
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
Here's how a couple saved enough money to retire at age 40
Red-flag conditions stay in some SoCal communities until Friday night
Pink or blue? Some gender reveal parties take dangerous turn
Fast facts about daylight saving time
More TOP STORIES News