A USC student program called the Trojan Shelter is offering free housing, meals and resources for students experiencing homelessness.
Organizers say homelessness is a mostly invisible issue on campus, but some people are consistently sleeping in cars, libraries and on friends' couches because of the lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles.
The Trojan Shelter will be located at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on South Mariposa Avenue. The grand opening ceremony was scheduled for Friday. Doors will open officially on Nov. 15.
The university says its students were inspired by UCLA's Bruin Shelter.
Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines.
Eyewitness This: USC student program opening homeless shelter for students
EYEWITNESS THIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News