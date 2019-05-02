Operation Varsity Blues

USC students react to first guilty pleas in college admissions scandal

By
EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bruce and Davina Isackson, who live in the Bay Area, left federal court in Boston after pleading guilty to fraud charges on Wednesday. The couple is accused of paying $600,000 in bribes to get one of their daughters into UCLA as a soccer recruit. They're also accused of paying to falsify their other daughter's test scores so she could attend USC.

"Although they're pleading guilty, which is great, it still hurts me over the fact that a lot of the students who applied and didn't get in. I feel bad for them because it could have been me, and I could have lost a spot that somebody just paid to get in for," said USC Student Calder Scarpa.

The Isacksons face federal prison time and will be sentenced July 31, but they also signed cooperation agreements. The federal judge presiding over the Isacksons' case indicated that the couple is linked to other co-defendants. Their cooperation could hurt actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who have pleaded not guilty.

USC students say the problem is widespread and that the first indictments have only scratched the surface.

"Hopefully it's that they're actually owning up to it, and that in the future, people won't do this and actually think about the consequences and that there will actually be consequences," said USC student Cas Pryer.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston told Eyewitness News the investigation remains active and additional defendants could be charged. The New York Times is reporting that prosecutors have already informed additional parents that they're under investigation.

According to the L.A. Times, a family in China reportedly paid Rick Singer, the fixer at the center of the admissions scandal, $6.5 million so their daughter could attend Stanford University.
