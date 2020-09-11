Westlake Village YMCA offers middle ground hybrid environment that has students, parents smiling during pandemic learning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6414224" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In-person learning resumed Tuesday for some students in the Los Alamitos Unified School District -- the first in Orange County to reopen due to a state waiver.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Yarrow Family YMCA in Westlake Village is hosting virtual learning for school kids in the area, giving every child one-on-one learning support. Parents are now able to go to work, knowing their kids are getting what they need academically and socially.This is a hybrid environment where kids learn remotely but still get to interact with others kids and adults. It's somewhere between being in a classroom and being at home."It's better than staying at home, because the instructor is helping us. It's just better," said student Braden Glynn.The Westlake Village YMCA is offering the hybrid learning experience and safety is a top priority."All of our tables are spaced 6 feet apart. Anyone who enters, which is staff members only, have to take their temperature," said Megan Tisler with the YMCA.For parents the program is a blessing; the kids get the classroom help they need, and mom and dad get a break."This has been amazing. I'm a working single parent, without this it would have been a lot more difficult," said Meggan Raymond.The online learning lasts from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., after that, the fun starts with arts and crafts."The Y in general focuses on relationship building," said Tisler. "So the important thing is, the staff is really building strong relationships with the kids, so we keep the same staff with the same kids so that conversations can happen."It's not like it used to be, but it's closer than where these kids were: a middle ground that has students and parents smiling at the YMCA.