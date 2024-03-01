Suspect in deadly shooting at dentist's office in El Cajon arrested; 2 victims remain hospitalized

EL CAJON, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is dead and two other people are hurt after a shooting at a dentist's office in El Cajon Thursday.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Magnolia Avenue, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The suspect fled after the shooting in a white U-haul truck with an Arizona license plate but police were able to track down the vehicle to the Balboa Park area.

The suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Mohammed Abdulkareem, was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m.

Two of the victims, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Investigators have not released any details on a motive for the shooting.

City News Service Inc. contributed to this report.