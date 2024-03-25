El Camino Real wins California Academic Decathlon, heading to national competition

High schools representing California in the U.S. Academic Decathlon include El Camino Real, Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies and Granada Hills Charter.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- El Camino Real Charter High School is headed to the U.S. Academic Decathlon National Competition next month after winning the California Academic Decathlon in Santa Clara.

The Woodland Hills-based school is joining Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies and Granada Hills Charter High School in advancing to the U.S. Academic Decathlon National Competition in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It's the third time El Camino Real won the state title in the last five years. The team will be defending California's remarkable 20-year national championship streak next month.

SOCES will be a large school representative at the in-person competition in Pittsburgh.

Granada Hills - which has won the national competition nine times -- also advanced and will represent California in the online USAD National Competition.

Western Center Academy in Hemet has also qualified for the U.S. Academic Decathlon. The high school, located at 2345 Searl Parkway, will participate in the online USAD National Competition in Pittsburgh.

The state competition started Friday and ended Sunday at the Santa Clara Marriott. The USAD National Competition will take place April 25-27.

"The academic decathlon helps students become lifelong learners and gain key critical thinking skills," said George Wong, one of the California Academic Decathlon's founding members.