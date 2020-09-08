El Dorado Fire: Firefighters continue battling 11,259-acre blaze near Yucaipa with 19% containment

By and
YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews continued their efforts to gain control over the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest near Yucaipa, which has burned through more 11,000 acres, officials said Tuesday.

The blaze erupted on Saturday morning in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road. Fire officials quickly determined that it was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device that was used during a gender reveal party in the area.

EMBED More News Videos

A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado Fire burning near Yucaipa, which has charred more than 8,000 acres, officials say.



The flames caught nearby grass and spread from there amid triple-digit temperatures across most of Southern California.

It has grown to 11,259 acres as of Tuesday evening and containment is listed at 19%. An additional evacuation warning was issued shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday for the area of Oak Glen Road to Highway 38, west of Bryant Street to Garnet Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.



Those who need additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock were advised to leave immediately. Authorities warned there is "potential threat to life and/or property."

Fire crews were trying to push the flames toward where the Apple Fire burned last month in the hopes that the burn scar will stop its forward progress.

When it first ignited, the fire quickly prompted evacuation orders, many of which still remain in effect.



Fire officials said they expect for winds to pick up in the area Tuesday night.

Even though the fire has burned past Oak Glen, there was fear that shifting winds could bring the flames back.

A Red Flag warning was in effect.

Road closures were in place for Highway 38 at Bryant Street in Yucaipa and the community of Angelus Oaks, and Oak Glen Road at Pine Bench Road on the east and Cherry Croft/Jefferson on the west.
More than 600 personnel were battling flames, along with 60 engines, three fixed-wing aircraft and six helicopters, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.

WATCH: Time lapse video captures El Dorado Fire erupting near Yucaipa
EMBED More News Videos

Time lapse video taken over 15 minutes on Saturday shows the El Dorado Fire quickly exploding from 25 to 400 acres as thick smoke plumes tower over the Yucaipa area. As of Sunday morning, the blaze was over 2,700 acres.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yucaipasan bernardino countyevacuationbrush firewildfirefirefightersheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, unborn baby killed by DUI suspect fleeing Lancaster deputies
No trick-or-treating in Los Angeles this Halloween
OC's 'Wound Walk' offers basic first aid to homeless
Remains of two SoCal retirees found in Baja
NJ officer dies hours after jumping in river with gear on to save suspect
5 counties allowed to reopen more businesses, Newsom says
Air quality map: Here's how wildfires are impacting SoCal
Show More
Here's what you need to know about the 2020 Census
IE man born with rare genetic disorder has new place to call home
'Halloween at Descanso' coming to Descanso Gardens
COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness
Data in recent years shows racial disparities in stops by LA law enforcement
More TOP STORIES News