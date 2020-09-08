El Dorado Fire: Firefighters continue battling 11,259-acre blaze near Yucaipa with 19% containment

The blaze erupted on Saturday morning in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road. Fire officials quickly determined that it was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device that was used during a gender reveal party in the area.
The flames caught nearby grass and spread from there amid triple-digit temperatures across most of Southern California.
It has grown to 11,259 acres as of Tuesday evening and containment is listed at 19%. An additional evacuation warning was issued shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday for the area of Oak Glen Road to Highway 38, west of Bryant Street to Garnet Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
#ElDoradoFire UPDATE - New Evacuation Warning is in effect as of 9 pm Sept 8th from Oak Glen Rd to Hwy 38 West of Bryant to Garnet. Evacuation routes via Hwy 38 West or Bryant St. South. There is a potential threat to life and/or property (1/2)— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 9, 2020
Those who need additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock were advised to leave immediately. Authorities warned there is "potential threat to life and/or property."
Fire crews were trying to push the flames toward where the Apple Fire burned last month in the hopes that the burn scar will stop its forward progress.
When it first ignited, the fire quickly prompted evacuation orders, many of which still remain in effect.
UPDATE #ElDoradoFire - Evacuation Order Map to include Riverside County @CALFIREBDU @CityofYucaipa @SBCOUNTYFIRE @SanBernardinoNF pic.twitter.com/1CsixFlUVh— Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) September 7, 2020
Fire officials said they expect for winds to pick up in the area Tuesday night.
Even though the fire has burned past Oak Glen, there was fear that shifting winds could bring the flames back.
A Red Flag warning was in effect.
Road closures were in place for Highway 38 at Bryant Street in Yucaipa and the community of Angelus Oaks, and Oak Glen Road at Pine Bench Road on the east and Cherry Croft/Jefferson on the west.
More than 600 personnel were battling flames, along with 60 engines, three fixed-wing aircraft and six helicopters, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.
WATCH: Time lapse video captures El Dorado Fire erupting near Yucaipa