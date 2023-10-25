A woman has been charged with stabbing her own mother to death at a home in El Monte, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Daughter charged with murder in deadly stabbing of her mother at El Monte home

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman has been charged with stabbing her own mother to death at a home in El Monte, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Kimberly Monique Gonzalez, 25, was charged with one count of murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office alleges she used a knife to kill her mother, Jacqueline Perez, Sunday evening on Ranchito Road near Santa Anita Avenue.

Police found the 44-year-old dead at the home and arrested her daughter shortly after. There were indications the victim may have been decapitated, as AIR7 HD footage appeared to show detectives examining a head at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led up to the violence, but friends say the suspect struggled with drugs.

Gonzalez, who is being held on $2 million bail, refused to leave her cell Wednesday. She has been rescheduled to appear in court Thursday.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.