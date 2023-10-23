A woman is in custody for the stabbing death of her own mother at a home in El Monte.

Daughter arrested in stabbing death of her own mother at home in El Monte

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman is in custody for the stabbing death of her own mother at a home in El Monte.

The deadly incident happened Sunday evening on Ranchito Street near Santa Anita Avenue, according to the El Monte Police Department.

Police found a bloody scene at the home and the body of a woman in her 40s with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics later pronounced her dead at the scene.

There were indications the victim may have been decapitated, as AIR7 HD footage appeared to show detectives examining a head at the scene.

Officers found a woman hiding outside the home and detained her, then later placed her under arrest. She was later identified as Kimberly M. Gonzalez, 25.

Julio Perez, the victim's brother, said she was stabbed to death by her own daughter. He did not know what led to the stabbing.

Julio, who lives in the front house, says he heard a scream and then saw his 11-year-old nephew running out yelling for help, his shirt soaked with blood after apparently witnessing the scene.

Neighbors said the family that weekend had celebrated the birthday of a small child. A Happy Birthday banner is still hanging outside the home, while a trail of bloody footprints leads underneath the banner down the driveway.

"There's blood on that side, there's blood on the floor," said neighbor Hector Manzo.

Friends say the suspect struggled with drugs. Her mother, 44-year-old Jacqueline Perez, was raising her two grandchildren. Neighbors described her as a good mother to the children.

Investigators are not saying yet what led up to the violence. They recovered a weapon but did not specify what it was.

The suspect was being held on $2 million bail.