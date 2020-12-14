Passenger killed, 2 others injured in suspected DUI crash in El Monte

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-car crash involving a suspected DUI driver in El Monte over the weekend.

The suspected drunk driver was behind the wheel of a truck when they collided with another car at the intersection of Peck and Lower Azusa roads early Sunday morning, according to the El Monte Police Department.

The only passenger in that car died at the scene. The drivers of both cars were taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

It's clear if the suspected drunk driver was arrested.
