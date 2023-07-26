El Monte police, federal investigators conduct gang takedown tied to killing of 2 officers

Several alleged gang members were taken into custody in a multi-agency law enforcement operation tied to the killing of two El Monte police officers, authorities said.

The gang takedown was conducted by the city's police department, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to a news release.

In a statement, the officer of the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California said the investigation began after a member of the Quiet Village gang murdered El Monte Police Officers Michael Paredes and Joseph Santana on June 14, 2022.

The number of suspect arrested on Wednesday was not immediately disclosed.

Santana and Paredes responded to a report of a stabbing last summer at the Siesta Inn, where Justin Flores was found holed up with his wife. The officers rescued the woman, but were subsequently shot to death by Flores, who later fatally shot himself in the head, authorities said.

Officials from the agencies involved Wednesday's raid are scheduled to hold a late-morning news conference to provide details of the arrests and federal indictments.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the investigation targeted "a violent street gang involved in shootings and a wide array of criminal activity."