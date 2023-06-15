A memorial wall was unveiled honoring two El Monte police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a report of a stabbing at motel one year ago.

Memorial ceremony honors 2 El Monte police officers killed in the line of duty last year

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A solemn ceremony was held Wednesday to honor two El Monte police officers who were shot and killed one year ago while responding to a report of a stabbing at a motel.

Police Sgt. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana are among several fallen law enforcement officers whose likenesses appear on a new memorial wall unveiled at the ceremony.

The somber event included a flyover by a police helicopter as the officers' colleagues, loved ones and community members gathered outside police headquarters.

"Having him miss out on all these amazing events that are happening in our children's lives has been the most difficult thing," said Janine Paredes, widow of Michael Paredes.

Last year, Paredes and Santana were gunned down outside a motel by a convicted felon, identified by authorities as Justin William Flores, who was on probation for a weapons violation. Flores later died by suicide.