El Monte home invasion: 3 family members assaulted after intruders enter several residences

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Intruders assaulted three members of an El Monte family Sunday during an early morning home invasion, authorities said.

The attack occurred at a residence in the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue, at the third home that the suspects had entered, according to Sgt. David Avalos of the El Monte Police Department.

The suspects were described only as three males; one was taken into custody after the incident and the two others remained at large.

The conditions of the three victims were not immediately available. Their ages and other details were not released.

Avalos said it was unclear whether any property was stolen from the homes.

