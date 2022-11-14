Procession, memorial service honors El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry, who died at 45

A memorial service, including a solemn procession of law enforcement officers, was being held for El Monte Police Department Chief Ben Lowry, who died last month from unspecified health issues at age 45.

Law enforcement from across the Southland gathered Monday morning for the procession from the El Monte Civic Center to the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, where the memorial will be held at roughly 10 a.m.

The service will be streamed for public viewing at facebook.com/cityofelmonte.

Lowry's career began in 2000 with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and he had been with the El Monte Police Department since 2002.

Lowry was appointed interim police chief in December of 2021 and was officially appointed chief in June of 2022, following the leadership he displayed after the fatal shooting of El Monte Police Department Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana.

During his years of service with the El Monte Police Department, Lowry had a number of roles within the Field Services Division, Administrative Services Division, Patrol Division, Traffic Safety Bureau, Community Relations Office, School Resource Officer program, Detective Bureau, Gang and Narcotics Unit and Records Bureau.