El Monte police steps up foot patrols to provide more safety for shoppers and diners

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- The holiday season is upon us and the El Monte Police Department is working to provide more safety for shoppers and diners.

That's why the police chief is putting more of his officers on foot patrol within the business district.

"You build relationships, you build trust, so I can walk by comfortably into a business, we can start up a good chat, and in that chat we can start to figure out and maybe even anticipate things that might go wrong," said Officer Ruben Quintana.

The foot patrols will be focused on the city's business district covering dozens of stores and restaurants along Main Street.

"This is the first primary time we've made such a commitment to having foot patrols. That's the old-school way of doing policing," said Capt. Richard Luna.

Many business owners say that personal contact with the community is a great way to crack down on crime.

"It gives them an opportunity to meet the officers, talk to them. They're really community-based, they're always out here talking to us, and I think that connection will lead to more safety more than anything else," said Jose Pineda from El Monte Jiu-Jitsu.

"I think it's a great idea for the city. We need the support. In months past we've had some issues, and I think having police around will be secure for business," said Raul Moya from El Monte Jeweler.

In September, the owners of Meza Jewelry turned the tables on a smash-and-grab robber -- trying to take him down before he managed to escape.

With holiday shopping heating up, the city wants to prevent any potential problems. From now, until the new year, officers will be hitting the streets, primarily on the weekends when the district sees the most business.

"It's a hot time during the season with a lot of extra shoppers and families around, so we're trying to provide that security and prevent any crime that may potentially occur," said Luna.