City of LA takes steps to clear out massive 'junkyard property' in La Tuna Canyon

A team of Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, building and safety staff and police officers entered the property in the 8600 block of La Tuna Canyon Road Wednesday morning to conduct a more detailed assessment of the littered grounds.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles is taking action to clear out a large "junkyard property" in La Tuna Canyon some say has become a massive dumping ground.

Armed with a warrant granted late Monday, a team of Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, building and safety staff and police officers entered the property in the 8600 block of La Tuna Canyon Road Wednesday morning to conduct a more detailed assessment of the littered grounds.

Councilman Monica Rodriguez, who represents the 7th District which encompasses the Northeast San Fernando Valley including La Tuna, called it an "all-hands-on-deck situation."

"Once we know with greater detail what is actually being documented at this juncture, we will then know what the court will afford the city of Los Angeles to mitigate this going forward,'' Rodriguez said.

The large property is littered with old cars, tires, wheels, large appliances and trash. Multiple complaints have been filed over the years about the property, according to Rodriguez.

She said the home has been the source of frustration and problems since 2019, complicated by the fact there are multiple parcels associated with the location.

Rodriguez office's has been receiving continued reports about the "open storage, inoperable vehicles, trash and debris and grading without permits.''

In November 2019, the city attorney filed a lawsuit against the homeowners, followed by court hearings in September and November 2020.

"As a result of COVID, court cases had been canceled and rescheduled," Rodriguez said. "In 2021, the owner had reported claims of progress ... based on what the Department of Building and Safety could visibly see having not been onto the property were only able to report the items that they were able to visibly identify."

The owner was sentenced to 180 days in jail as a result of the citations, but ultimately served only one, the councilwoman said.

Prior to Wednesday, inspectors were unable to enter the property due to prolonged legal proceedings.

"Fast forward, I'm going to cut to the chase, that yes, there were a lot of issues with this particular property,'' Rodriguez said.

The results of the inspection will allow the city to possibly declare the area a nuisance.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.