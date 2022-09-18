Fundraiser held to support families of El Monte police officers killed on duty

Police officers and community members gathered in El Monte to raise funds for the families of to two officers who were killed while responding to a stabbing call.

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police officers and community members gathered in El Monte on Saturday to pay tribute to two officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Several hundred people showed up at the El Monte Moose Lodge in honor of Sgt. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, who were gunned down while responding to a reported stabbing at a motel on June 14.

The event raised funds to help their families. It was emceed by ABC7's Sid Garcia and included live music, a meal and a raffle to raise funds for the officers' families.

"The family has to know we support them," said El Monte native Judith Gunther, who attended the event. "I think that's really important."

The suspect, 35-year-old probationer Justin William Flores, ran from the room after shooting the two officers and exchanged gunfire with at least one other officer in a parking lot. He then died after shooting himself in the head.

2 slain El Monte police officers remembered as loving fathers and valiant heroes

"The community is hurting because of this event," said Dan Glass, a retired El Monte police detective. "There's no way for them to be a part of doing something unless they do events like this to show the family that look, their loved one is gone but we do respect them and acknowledge them for the service they did and to show those families that we do love them."