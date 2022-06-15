2 police officers fatally shot while responding to stabbing call in El Monte; suspect also killed

The officers responded to a possible stabbing at the Siesta Inn near Garvey and Central avenues just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. Once they arrived, they confronted a man identified as the suspect and gunfire broke outside inside a motel room.
The suspect fled and moved to the parking lot, where more gunfire was exchanged. Detectives said that suspect was hit by gunfire and died at the scene, and a gun believed to have been used by the suspect was recovered.
The two officers were rushed LAC-USC Medical Center where they died from their injuries.
"They were acting as a first line of defense for our community members when they were essentially ambushed while trying to keep a family safe," said El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona during a Tuesday night press conference.
Officials said a woman involved in the initial possible stabbing call was the suspect's girlfriend and is being interviewed by detectives. She was not injured.
Neither the officers or the suspect have been identified. However, authorities said that one of the officers had more than two decades of experience on the force, and the second officer had less than a year on the job.
The city of El Monte, El Monte Police Department and El Monte Police Officers Association released a joint statement Tuesday night that said:
"There are no words to describe our grief and devastation by this senseless act as we learned about the passing of two of our police officers. It weighs heavy on our hearts and we are sending our support to their families. We would also like to thank the El Monte community and our surrounding government agencies for the outpouring support we have received in the last few hours."
El Monte interim Police Chief Ben Lowry called the officers heroes.
"These two men were loved," he said. "They were good men. They paid the ultimate sacrifice, serving their community trying to help somebody."
"Today, they were murdered by a coward and we are grieving and that hurts," he said.
A somber procession began shortly after 11 p.m. as officers with the El Monte Police Department escorted the officers' bodies from the hospital to the L.A. County Coroner's office.
The killings came just one day after a California Highway Patrol officer was shot and critically wounded during a traffic stop in Studio City.
The 27-year-old officer was shot several times. He was in critical but stable condition at a hospital but was expected to recover, the CHP said. A suspect surrendered to police Tuesday morning in a homeless encampment in Van Nuys.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.