El Pachuco Zoot Suits in Fullerton celebrates timeless fashion tradition

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- At El Pachuco Zoot Suits in Fullerton, the Estrella family has been keeping the zoot suit a la mode for the past 45 years.

The 1940s suit, which features high-waisted, wide-legged trousers and a long coat, was made popular by Mexican and Mexican American youth who were known for wearing the flamboyant styles that earned them the name "Pachucos."

"Just by me wanting one started all this because I tried to buy one and people would say, 'What? A zoot suit? They don't make those anymore. Why would you want that?'" said El Pachuco Zoot Suits owner Phyllis Estrella.

Phyllis was inspired by the 1978 musical production of "Zoot Suit," which starred Mexican American actor Edward James Olmos as "El Pachuco."

Unable to find a zoot suit for her little brother, Phyllis found a tailor to make one, and that launched her business. She found other people wanted them too. Her son and daughter-in-law now run the shop.

"In the very beginning, word of mouth was how you heard about our store and then social media came," said Vanessa Estrella.

In fact, social media took the authentically reproduced look to a worldwide audience with customers from around the globe. However, Hollywood came calling too!

El Pachuco's biggest order included more than 100 of their custom-made zoot suits to outfit the cast of Showtime's "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels."

Estrella said the suits aren't costumes. Customers have purchased them for weddings, proms, parties, and as everyday wear. While men primarily wore zoot suits, women proudly donned the style as well. Estrella is even passing the tradition on to her daughter.

The family is keeping the zoot suit spirit alive with an annual gala to raise money for the Estrella Family Foundation, which gives back to community organizations.