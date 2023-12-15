WATCH LIVE

El Segundo HS evacuated after district receives anonymous call about possible gun on campus

Police confirmed the incident is not an active shooter situation, and there have been no reports of any injuries.

Friday, December 15, 2023 6:50PM
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- El Segundo High School was evacuated Friday after the school district received a call about a possible gun on campus.

According to investigators, the school district called police after receiving an anonymous phone call about a gun. Officers are investigating and assisting school leaders with the closure of the campus.

Police confirmed the incident is not an active shooter situation, and there have been no reports of any injuries.

The school said parents would receive a message from the district with student pick-up instructions. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

