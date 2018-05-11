El Segundo PD seeks suspects in hotel beatings, robberies

El Segundo police are seeking the public's help finding at least eight suspects involved in two beatings and robberies at a Residence Inn parking lot.Surveillance video shows a group of men get out of a car in the hotel parking lot and run after a group after a young man appears to exchange words with the suspects.The suspects catch up to the young man, throw him to the ground and start beating him up, and take his backpack. That victim has yet to come forward, according to El Segundo PD Lt. Raymond Garcia.A man accompanied by two women takes a beating after confronting the attackers, and a suspect wearing a distinctive jacket is seen carrying the stolen backpack.The same group of suspects was involved in a fight with a group of females. One of the women raises and throws a bat, and during that encounter, the suspects hit and robbed a 16-year-old girl."The suspect in this case was wearing all black and appeared to be wearing gloves at the time during the assault that he had with the first person and also when he assaulted her," Garcia said.The incident happened on April 28 around 11:10 p.m. at the Residence Inn at 2135 E. El Segundo Blvd.Police say two vehicles of suspects were involved in the incident. All men are believed to be between 18 and 22 years old.The vehicles were described as a black or dark-blue late-model Honda and an older-model gold Lexus. The Honda is missing a left-rear hubcap and has damage on the front-left fender. The Lexus has damage to the rear-bumper area.Anyone with information is asked to contact El Segundo Det. Paul Saldana at (310)524-2284.