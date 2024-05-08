3-alarm fire erupts at commercial property in Lynwood, hazmat team requested

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A three-alarm fire erupted Wednesday morning at a commercial property in Lynwood, sending a massive plume of thick black smoke into the air as firefighters contended with dramatic flames.

The blaze was reported shortly after 8 a.m. in the 5400 block of Cortland Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were initially in defensive mode as their efforts were hampered by low water pressure and difficulty gaining access to the property.

Video from AIR7 HD showed water from a ladder truck being doused on the flames as forklift drivers raced to move pallets before they ignited in an outdoor lot.

A hazardous materials team was summoned to the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire was unknown.