Police investigating fatal double shooting in El Sereno; suspects at large

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in El Sereno that left two men dead.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday near Templeton Street and North Eastern Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two men - described only as Hispanic men in their 30s - dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and information regarding a suspect or suspects was not available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.