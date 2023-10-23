El Velorio 14th annual Día de los Muertos celebration returns with rich culture and spirit

The festival features a night of art, live performances, and cultural traditions at Plaza de la Raza.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Get ready for an unforgettable night of culture, art, and remembrance as El Velorio, one of Los Angeles' largest Día de los Muertos festivals, returns to Plaza de la Raza on Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Now in its 14th year, the event, founded by Walt Disney Animation artist Antonio Pelayo in 2010, will feature an immersive lineup of live music, art exhibits, and cultural performances to honor the memories of loved ones who have passed away.

The 21-and-over experience begins with the return of the highly anticipated El Velorio exhibit, curated by Anne Martin of Sugar Press Art and featuring original one-of-a-kind Dia De Los Muertos themed pieces from over 100 artists, including photographers Estevan Oriol and Eriberto Oriol as well as OBEY founder Shepard Fairey, muralist Mr. B Baby and painter Danie Cansino.

The evening will be filled with vibrant performances on two stages, hosted by actor Mauricio Ahued and model Suekay Deniz.

Other attractions include the iconic La Catrina Fashion Show, a lowrider and bike show exhibit, music, face painting, live art demonstrations, and the creation of ofrendas throughout the venue.

This day will be filled with art, remembrance, and unforgettable performances.

Learn more about the event at elvelorio.com.