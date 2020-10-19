Today is the last day to register to vote online, by mail in CA

"I just wanted to drop my ballot in person this time instead of waiting for the mail. At least I would know it had arrived," said Angela Pownall-Elizalve.
Also not taking any chances and casting her vote early was Kristin Urquiza.
Urquiza made national news after her dad died of COVID-19. She voted with him in mind.
"I drove here in my dad's pickup truck and I listened to his favorite songs on my way here. I wanted him to be as close to me as possible," Urquiza said.
RELATED: California propositions: A voter's guide to the 2020 ballot measures
Monday, Oct. 19 is an important deadline as it's the last day where you can register online or by mail to vote in California.
If you don't register by Oct. 19, you can still vote on Nov. 3.
"After tomorrow (October 19) people can still register, but they have to come to the voting center to do so. Or on Election Day come to the voting center or their polling place," explained John Arntz, San Francisco director of elections.
RELATED: Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election
Statewide, over 2.7 million ballots have already been returned. Nationwide, more than 17 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, a record-shattering avalanche of early votes driven both by Democratic enthusiasm and a pandemic that has transformed the way the nation votes.
UPDATE: Californians have now returned 2,752,035 vote-by-mail ballots! Make sure you make a plan to #vote & #voteearly! Find accurate election information at https://t.co/t6VIkUq6Cn #VoteSafeCA #VoteCalifornia pic.twitter.com/albhK56pBn— CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) October 17, 2020
Arntz also encouraged voters to track their ballots here.
"Voters that are concerned about the post office or anything else with their ballots can track the status of their ballots on our website. There is a tool called the "voter portal" and they can actually see when we receive the ballot," Arntz said.
California voters can track your ballot here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.