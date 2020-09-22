Voter info: Here's how to register to vote, plus ways to vote

To check if you're registered to vote, visit: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.
In May, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order which, among other things, orders that a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to each voter prior to Nov. 3 in addition to offering in-person voting locations. All registered voters will be sent a vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election. Registered voters do not have to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot for this election.
HOW TO VOTE
Here's how it works:
- All registered voters in California will be mailed a ballot.
- Ballots will go out around the first week of October.
- All vote by mail ballots in California come with prepaid postage.
- You can return your ballot at any time up to and including Election Day, November 3.
- The envelope must be sealed, signed, and dated.
- It can be turned into your county election's office, a ballot drop box, a vote center, or any polling place.
- If you're mailing it back, there's more time this year for it to arrive, because of concerns about the U.S. Postal Service.
- A ballot with a postmark no later than November 3 can be received as late as November 20 and it will still count.
- You can track your ballot online, through the Secretary of State's website.
You can pick up a paper voter registration application at any Department of Motor Vehicles field office, and many post offices, public libraries and government offices, or request one from your county elections office. To receive a voter registration application by mail from the Secretary of State, call the toll-free Voter Hotline at (800) 345-VOTE (8683).
You can also vote in person on Election Day. Voting stations will be set up six feet apart. You should wear a mask, but you won't be refused your right to vote if you don't wear one.
For more information about ways to vote, include early voting, visit sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-info.
