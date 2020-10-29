Beverly Hills police, LAPD making security preparations for Election Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7369318" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News political director Rick Klein explains three likely scenarios for the Election Night.

With less than a week until Election Day, the Beverly Hills Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department are taking proactive approaches to ensure safety for residents and businesses in the area.Authorities say Rodeo Drive will be shut down to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The popular street lined with high-end stores, along with other locations, has been targeted during past protests. Police suggest if businesses on Rodeo Drive plan to board up storefronts, they do so no later than Monday.Starting Saturday, Beverly Hills police say officers will begin working 12-hour shifts with no days off through the following week. The move comes as the department prepares for maximum deployment of officers.BHPD is also hiring 80 armed security guards and partnering with the Santa Paula Police Department's SWAT Team for election week -- all to prepare for possible protests and unrest following the election.LAPD is also preparing for potential violence in the wake of election results. The department says officers are receiving ongoing training on crowd control in preparation for protests related to the election.However, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed his confidence Wednesday that there will not be any major issues."We are very prepared for the election, but at the same time I don't want to buy into a narrative that there's going to be chaos during our election," he said during a virtual press conference. "We're prepared for the worst, but we are hoping and expect generally the best. There may be individual instances, we'll see some stuff around the country, but don't let any of that change the narrative of you, your right to vote."