Electric scooter injuries may exceed those of motorcycles, new study finds

Research conducted by UCLA analyzed patients who showed up to 180 clinics and two hospitals in the greater Los Angeles area between January 1, 2014 and May 14, 2020.
According to the study, researchers looked at 36 million clinical notes.
Those injured include both riders and pedestrians.
In total, the study identified 1,354 people were injured by e-scooters. Thirty percent were seen in more than one clinical setting, such as an emergency department and a follow-up visit. The study said 29% required advanced imaging, 6% required inpatient admission, and two died.
One of the study's authors said e-scooter injuries may be less severe than motorcycle injuries, but the scooter injury rate was an underestimate.
To read the full study, click here.
The study looked at scooter incidents in one section of Los Angeles for a recent six-year period.
