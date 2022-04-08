research

Electric scooter injuries may exceed those of motorcycles, new study finds

Those injured include both riders and pedestrians, the study says.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The injury rate for an electric scooter rider is reportedly higher than the national injury rate of a motorcycle rider, according to a new study.

Research conducted by UCLA analyzed patients who showed up to 180 clinics and two hospitals in the greater Los Angeles area between January 1, 2014 and May 14, 2020.

According to the study, researchers looked at 36 million clinical notes.

In total, the study identified 1,354 people were injured by e-scooters. Thirty percent were seen in more than one clinical setting, such as an emergency department and a follow-up visit. The study said 29% required advanced imaging, 6% required inpatient admission, and two died.

One of the study's authors said e-scooter injuries may be less severe than motorcycle injuries, but the scooter injury rate was an underestimate.

To read the full study, click here.



