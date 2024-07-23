Are microplastic particles taking a toll on your health? Researchers share steps to lower your risk

Research reveals microplastics can end up in our body from every day products, taking a health toll. Experts share these steps to lower your risk.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Plastics are everywhere and a popular material because of their convenience or cost. But researchers have warned that tiny fragments - known as microplastics - might seriously impact your health.

There's growing evidence that products we use every day could be slowly taking a toll on our health.

The latest research reveals microscopic pieces and chemicals - such as BPA and phthalates, which are used in everything from plastics to furniture, food packaging and cosmetics - can end up in our body.

"So, these chemicals are not bound within the product to something that would make it inert or unable to move out of the product," explained Jennifer Adibi, an assistant professor and researcher at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health.

A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine looked at plaque removed from the carotid arteries of 257 people. More than half had measurable levels of microplastics, and in checkups in the years to follow, there was a higher risk of heart attack, stroke and death in that group.

Microplastics have also been linked to many other health issues.

So, what can you do to lessen your risk?

"It is about really educating yourself on what the sources are and then what are the alternatives to those products," Adibi said.

Start with using glass, ceramics or paper plates in the microwave, not plastic containers. Look for plastics labeled "BPA free."

And avoid plastics with recycle codes of 3 or 7; those are sometimes made with BPA.

Doctors say phthalates can sometimes be found in beauty and skin care items.

They also recommend avoiding highly processed meals like chicken nuggets and heating up baby formula in glass containers instead of plastic bottles.