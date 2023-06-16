The basic elements defy modern technology to conjure up timely story for Disney-Pixar's 'Elemental'

The basic elements of air, earth, fire and water come to life as the animated stars of the new Disney-Pixar movie, "Elemental." It takes us to a city where the elements are all able to co-exist..

HOLLYWOOD -- The basic elements of air, earth, fire and water come to life as the animated stars of the new Disney Pixar movie, "Elemental." It takes us to a city where the elements all co-exist. Then a chance meeting between two of them seems to cause a spark: the fiery Ember meets the watery Wade.

"I mean, the way we made it, the way they worked on it, everything is, like, you just see everyone's best efforts. And there's nothing like sharing one's best efforts. It really means a lot to me," said Mamoudou Athie, voice of "Wade."

This movie took seven years to make...and besides the budding romance between two different elements, it's also a story about family. Director Peter Sohn drew on his own roots as the son of Korean immigrants.

"I've been drawing my whole life. It's the only means of communication that I really can have faith in, you know, and, I didn't have everything settled," said Sohn. "But I did, definitely finding this little fire and water character upfront triggered all of this and, man, it's been a long journey."

"His energy brought so much out of me. And if it wasn't him, I don't know what this project would have been," said Leah Lewis, who voices "Ember."

Technology to do what they do here improved during the long process of making of this movie. This one was difficult.

"There were times--more times than I care to admit--I had to go to Pete and say, 'I'm not sure if we can do that.' And that's pretty unusual. And so kind of finding our way through was, I would say, we had some rough days if I'm really being honest about it," said producer Denise Ream.

"Elemental" is rated PG and is in theaters now.

