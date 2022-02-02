Man arrested following barricade at Newport Beach home of 'Real Housewives' star

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted Tuesday at the home of "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Elizabeth Vargas, neighbors tell ABC7.According to a spokesperson for the Newport Police Department, a man barricaded himself inside the home on Balboa Island.Residents who live in the area told Eyewitness News the home at the center of the investigation belongs to Vargas.Police say one man is in custody. As of 8:30 p.m., SWAT teams were in the process of clearing the home to ensure no one else was inside.No injuries were reported. Police say the incident started as a call for a welfare check at the home.Information regarding the man's identity or how he is connected to Vargas was not immediately released by investigators.Vargas starred on Season 15 of the reality show.