barricade

Man arrested following barricade at Newport Beach home of 'Real Housewives' star

Residents who live in the area told ABC7 the home belongs to "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Elizabeth Vargas.
EMBED <>More Videos

1 man in custody after he barricaded himself inside home of RHOC star

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted Tuesday at the home of "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Elizabeth Vargas, neighbors tell ABC7.

According to a spokesperson for the Newport Police Department, a man barricaded himself inside the home on Balboa Island.

Residents who live in the area told Eyewitness News the home at the center of the investigation belongs to Vargas.

Police say one man is in custody. As of 8:30 p.m., SWAT teams were in the process of clearing the home to ensure no one else was inside.

No injuries were reported. Police say the incident started as a call for a welfare check at the home.

Information regarding the man's identity or how he is connected to Vargas was not immediately released by investigators.

Vargas starred on Season 15 of the reality show.

This a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newport beachorange countybarricaded manorange county newsbarricadeswatinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BARRICADE
Suspect taken into custody after hourslong barricade in OC home
Gunman in custody after shootout with deputies at Palmdale home
Hit-and-run suspect barricaded in Huntington Park home
Police tackle, arrest man who set home on fire in Koreatown
TOP STORIES
Suspect in shooting threats against UCLA in custody
Boulders in Koreatown neighborhood appear to block out homeless camps
French bulldog returned after owner robbed at gunpoint in DTLA
Boyle Heights considers opposing Vicente Fernandez street name plan
Wild brawl at Golden Corral in Pennsylvania caught on video
LA educators and parents ask LAUSD for more diversity in classrooms
'Clean Streets Now' plan hopes to address illegal dumping across LA
Show More
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Vanessa Bryant to receive honor for her leadership in sports
Tesla recall: 'Full Self-Driving' software runs stop signs
New podcast breaks down 'The Brady Brunch' with 2 of the bros
Rams surprise Inglewood business near SoFi Stadium with $25,000 grant
More TOP STORIES News