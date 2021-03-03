all good

Owner of Elmhurst's Pilot Pete's Coffee & Treats brings coffee, coats to Chicago's homeless

By Jayme Nicholas and Matt Knutson
ELMHURST, Ill. -- Peter Thomas, owner of Pilot Pete's Coffee and Treats in Elmhurst, calls what he does "coffee with a purpose."

Every other week during Chicago's harsh winters Pete brings hot coffee and warm coats to the homeless. His mom said his compassion for others has been evident since he was a young boy.

Pete has rallied the community around his effort, has collected hundreds of coats for Chicago's homeless. But he doesn't just collect the coats; he actually drives his van or rents a truck to personally greet those who make the Chicago streets their home. He also gives them a cup of coffee, some tasty treats and other amenities as he delivers blankets, scarves, gloves, and special care packages he assembles that include everything from hand warmers to socks to candy bars.

Pete himself sorts coat sizes, rolls blankets, and inspects donations to ensure everything is fresh and clean. He believes the personal touch gives people on the street not only some relief from the winter weather but another, more important thing: hope.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmhurstchicagohomelesscafesall goodfeel goodlocalishwlscoffee
ALL GOOD
Wedding chapel brings Las Vegas flair to Long Island
Salvation of Sorrows is bringing haircuts to the homeless.
78-year-old lifts over 400lbs
Local laundromat, community group provide food to those in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Rain, snow moving through SoCal
SoCal storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
Diamond Bar standoff: Woman, girl emerge from car after tear gas used
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
More TOP STORIES News