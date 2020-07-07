Travel

Delta flight makes emergency landing in NYC with mysterious front-end damage

NEW YORK -- A Delta Airlines plane bound for New York's LaGuardia Airport was diverted on Monday night after reported a problem with its navigation equipment.

The Airbus A319 carrying 43 passengers from Palm Beach, Florida, landed safely at JFK Airport just before 7 p.m.

Photos show that the plane's front cone sustained significant damage.

Delta says that the plane hit a bird. They previously thought the damage might have been caused by hail.

"Delta flight 1076 operating from West Palm Beach to New York-LaGuardia diverted to New York-JFK after encountering a bird," Delta officials said in a statement. "The flight landed safely and without incident, and maintenance is evaluating the aircraft."

The FAA is investigating.
