Arts & Entertainment

Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan look for love in the beautiful Irish countryside in new rom-com 'Wild Mountain Thyme'

Will they have the luck of the Irish? Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan try to find love amid the green, lush countryside in new rom-com 'Wild Mountain Thyme'
By
HOLLYWOOD -- Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan take us to Ireland in the new romantic comedy, "Wild Mountain Thyme." You know their characters belong together. She's loved him since they were kids. But he's a bit shy and little awkward. He's trying, though!

"It was such a treat to read it. The words were so exquisite. It was so charming, very human, very awkward. It was romantic in the most touching way," said Blunt.

"You know, I was really sort of on board with them very early when I read the script and just wanted to get an opportunity to enter that world," said Dornan.

Blunt and Dornan found they had an instant chemistry... which came in handy on a tight shooting schedule, especially for one scene 25 pages long.

"We didn't get a chance to rehearse that, you know? It was just, you know, let's just-let's stick the camera and let's go for it," said Dornan. "And, thankfully, it worked out because Emily and I were on the same page with it."

As a little girl, Emily's character in the film is told by her father, "You can do anything." Her own family isn't as vocal.

"They will tell me they're incredibly proud but it will be written, like, in a text. I think Brits are really bad at like looking at each other in the eyes and going, 'You are incredible.' That is just not something we do," said Blunt.

"Wild Mountain Thyme" was written and directed by John Patrick Shanley, who won an Oscar for his screenplay for "Moonstruck." It's rated PG-13 and is now available on-demand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieromantic comedy
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day
OC's emergency medical system 'is now in crisis,' official says
LA County again reports record-setting number of COVID cases
LA health care workers exhausted by surging COVID-19 cases
Barricaded suspect jumps from 2nd-floor window in OC
'Angel Tree' at Long Beach coffee shop supports local veterans
Why does Santa Ana have highest concentration of new COVID cases in OC?
Show More
Details emerge about Lancaster father accused of decapitating his 2 kids
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden victory
SoCal synagogue creates drive-thru experience to celebrate Hanukkah amid pandemic
DMV announces suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests
LASD vehicle fatally strikes woman lying in street in South LA
More TOP STORIES News