The Emlen Physick Estate is a one-of-a-kind Victorian Mansion in Cape May that is rumored to be haunted by ghost dogs

Ghost dogs and mansions: Learn about the hauntings at the Emlen Physick Estate

CAPE MAY, N.J. -- The Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May, New Jersey, is a large Victorian Mansion built by renowned architect, Frank Furness in 1879.

Owned by Dr. Emlen Physick Jr., the home sat on 14 acres and he lived in the mansion with his mother, his two maiden aunts and an array of animals.

All the members of the family have died in the home and in the 1960s, the structure began to fall into disarray.

That's when Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) was formed and the group worked to save the home and turn it into a museum.

The mansion is also believed to be haunted with sightings of Dr. Physick's aunt Emily and many reported experiences with ghost dogs.

The museum is open daily and hosts educational tours as well as ghost tours.