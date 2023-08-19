Due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, this year's Emmys ceremony has been delayed until January 2024, but the final voting for the awards is still going on as planned this month.

On The Red Carpet celebrates Emmy nominees 'The Bear,' 'Andor' and more with special episode

On the Red Carpet is celebrating this year's Emmy nominees including an incredible 163 nominations for Disney Entertainment.

Among those are three of the nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series, Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Bear" and ABC's "Abbott Elementary."

"Our characters are just really well-written," Abbott Elementary star and Emmy nominee, Janelle James told "On the Red Carpet. "The show is very well-written. And it's real, and it's funny."

It could also be a big Emmy Night for the Star Wars Galaxy. The Disney+ series, "Andor" has eight nominations including Outstanding Drama Series.

"It's a story that sometimes is very intimate and personal," Andor's star, Diego Luna told On The Red Carpet, "and then it has these elements of this big scale approach of science fiction but then it goes back to the intimate element of just witnessing the life of regular people trying to do something extraordinary."

Other Disney+ Star Wars shows are strong Emmy contenders as well. "The Mandalorian" has nine nominations and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" has five.

On the Red Carpet also interviewed Emmy nominees from "Fire Island," "Fleishman is in Trouble," "The Old Man," and more.

