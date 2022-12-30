We're talking about Bruno again! 'Encanto' brings live Hollywood Bowl concert to Disney+

HOLLYWOOD -- The original voice cast of the animated feature helped transform the Oscar winning "Encanto" into a live concert experience at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this fall. The musical event featured an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and special effects.

"It was an absolute gift. You know, the songs from the movie, the talent from the movie, and all of the people who'd worked on the movie who were part of the team of bringing it to life at the Hollywood Bowl," said Executive Producer Sally Wood.

Was putting this together a challenge? To say the least!

"We're having all of our meetings, through zoom," said choreographer Jamal Sims. "So none of us are really able to touch or feel the costumes or touch and feel the floor. We don't know what to expect. Everyone was pushing for the greatest goal of that we could go for, you know, and so that's what we were experiencing the whole time."

"We would come into these meetings. And I'm like, wow, this sounds crazy. So how are we going to do this?" said choreographer Kai Martinez. "And as we start to get closer and closer to show time, I'm like, wow, we really did it. We really did it!"

Adassa lends her voice to Dolores, one member of the "Family Madrigal."

"There's so many moving parts to everything. You have dancers intertwining here and there, you know, when we're singing out in the audience and feeling that energy," said Adassa. "And then I have a whole bunch of Dolores', and we're all synchronized and doing the movement at the same time. You really feel the essence of the film brought to life. And now it's like all of these children and all of these people, and I'm looking into the camera and I'm looking at the world and being able to say 'yes, we are the voices behind this amazing production!' And we get to be on stage, sharing our talents with the world interpreting these characters that you've all fallen in love with."

"Encanto Live at the Hollywood Bowl" is streaming now on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.