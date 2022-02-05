Man shot to death at multi-million dollar mansion in Encino, one person in custody

Officers responded to the home located in the 16800 block of Encino Hills Drive shortly after 7 p.m., and found a man, in his 60s, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to LAPD detectives. The victim died at the scene.
LAPD arrested another man suspected of being the shooter, who was also in his 60s. Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified by police.
Homicide detectives are still looking into a possible motive for the shooting.
RELATED: 102-year-old man killed in Encino; suspect arrested on suspicion of murder
No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information on this case is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.