Homicide investigation underway in Encino after body found; possible suspect in custody

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was underway after a body was found in what appeared to be a garage of a home in Encino Thursday afternoon.A significant police presence was seen at the end of a cul-de-sac along the 17700 block of Alonzo Place.Authorities say they received multiple reports of a suspect with a machete and knife who was walking around the neighborhood with a dog and had possibly assaulted someone, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.AIR7 HD was over the scene as a dog was being taken into animal control custodyThat suspect is also believed to be connected to an earlier incident in which a man was treated with a cut to his left arm. That occurred around 11:50 a.m. at White Oak Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.That person has been taken into custody for both crimes.