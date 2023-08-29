Investigation underway after masked suspects break into Encino home, steal jewelry

Los Angeles police are looking for several suspects after officers swarmed an Encino neighborhood Monday night to investigate a home invasion robbery.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are looking for several suspects after officers swarmed an Encino neighborhood Monday night to investigate a home invasion robbery.

The robbery was reported around 9:40 p.m. at a home on Aqueduct Avenue, just off Haskell Avenue and south of the 101 Freeway.

According to the LAPD, several people were home, including kids, when the masked suspects broke in. One of the suspects was armed with a gun.

Police say the suspects got away with jewelry, but the residents were not injured.

Officers were sweeping the area looking for evidence and any surveillance video captured by other homes.