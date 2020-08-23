Murdered soldier from Chino laid to rest, remembered as beloved son and brother

The remains of Enrique Roman-Martinez, a soldier from Chino who was killed during a camping trip in Northern California, was laid to rest in Southern California on Saturday.
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The remains of a soldier from Chino who was killed during a camping trip in Northern California was laid to rest in Southern California on Saturday.

Members of the military joined family and friends to pay their respects to Enrique Roman-Martinez, who was remembered during the funeral service as a beloved son, brother and soldier.

Roman-Martinez, an army paratrooper serving in the 82nd Airborne Division, was murdered during a Memorial Day camping trip.

The 21-year-old and seven fellow soldiers from Fort Bragg were camping on an island on North Carolina's outer banks when he disappeared. Days later his partial remains washed ashore.

His remains were flown back to Los Angeles on Wednesday for the burial and military honors.

The remains of a soldier from Chino who was killed during a camping trip in North Carolina were flown back to Los Angeles on Wednesday for burial and military honors.



Martinez's cousin, Jesus Roman, says they grew up together and thought of Martinez as his brother.

"He was always happy, he was never down, never sad. He was just happy. He was a happy kid and nobody had to hurt him," Roman said.

Loved ones still don't know how Martinez died but have been fighting to get answers from the Army.

Saturday's service was somber as people who knew him described him as smart and caring.

"We loved him so much. He was so funny, so lovable. He was bratty and annoying but he was just my little brother and although he's now resting in heavenly paradise, I know that he will continue to live in our hearts and our memories," said his sister, Griselda.

