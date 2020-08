Enrique Roman-Martinez: Remains of murdered soldier from Chino being flown back to SoCal

EMBED >More News Videos A 911 call is adding to the mystery of what happened to a paratrooper from Chino whose dismembered body was found after a camping trip in North Carolina.

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The remains of a soldier from Chino who was killed during a camping trip in North Carolina are being flown back to Los Angeles on Wednesday for burial and military honors.Enrique Roman-Martinez, an army paratrooper serving in the 82nd Airborne Division, was murdered during a Memorial Day camping trip The 21-year-old and seven fellow soldiers from Fort Bragg were camping on an island on North Carolina's outer banks when he disappeared. Days later his partial remains washed ashore. Loved ones still don't know how Martinez died.His remains were to be flown back to Los Angeles International Airport where his family, accompanied by U.S. Rep. Norma Torres, participated in a planeside military honor ceremony.His remains will then be brought to Forest Lawn Memorial in Covina for burial.The investigation continues into Martinez's death but no suspects have been identified.Army investigators told the family they are determined to bring those responsible for Martinez's death to justice.