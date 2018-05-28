Every other year, the Hammer Museum in Westwood holds an exhibition called "Made in LA," looking at the work of emerging Los Angeles artists.This year, one artist among the 32 chosen for the show may be new to the broader art world, but she is not new to art.Luchita Hurtado has been an artist for 80 years. She is 97 years old, and while she has had a number of exhibits over the years, much of her work has never been seen on public view.Now, all of this is about to change with "Made in LA 2018," a free exhibit opening June 3 to Sept. 2 at the Hammer Museum, located at 10899 Wilshire Blvd.Luchita explained how her work has evolved over the years and is "like a diary" of her life. Her sense of humor is evident when describing how she feels being chosen for a group show featuring mostly younger artists."I think it's wonderful. I'm glad that it happened before I died. I'm so delighted that I'm alive," she said.The artist was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1920 and emigrated to New York with her family as a child. By the time she reached high school, she was on the path to a career in art. But husbands and children were her primary focus over the years."If I leave a legacy, I hope it's a positive one," Luchita said. "I'm delighted that I have had the successes I have."