Coronavirus Update: Actor Idris Elba says he has COVID-19

Actor Idris Elba announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

He said he feels OK and is not showing symptoms so far, but he has been isolated ever since finding out he may have been exposed.

He warned his followers to stay home and be pragmatic and said he will keep the public updated.


Elba has appeared in "The Wire," "Luther," "American Gangster," "Thor," "Beasts of No Nation" and "Molly's Game."

