Michael Madsen, actor in several Quentin Tarantino films, arrested on suspicion of DUI in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Actor Michael Madsen, known for his roles in several Quentin Tarantino movies, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Malibu.Madsen was arrested Sunday after crashing his Land Rover around 8 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.The 61-year-old was booked on a misdemeanor charge and his bail was set at $15,000.He was released early Monday morning, authorities said.Madsen has appeared in "Reservoir Dogs," "Kill Bill" and "The Hateful Eight."