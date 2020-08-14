disney+ streaming service

Christina Aguilera shares video for 'Loyal Brave True' from new live-action 'Mulan'

Watch the music video for "Loyal Brave True" below.
HOLLYWOOD -- Christina Aguilera is showing what it means to be "Loyal Brave True." The new music video for a new song associated with the live-action version of "Mulan" has been released.

"Loyal Brave True" is directed by Niki Caro, who also directed the upcoming movie.

It is one of two contributions that Aguilera makes to the movie's soundtrack. She also has an updated version of "Reflection," the theme from the original, animated "Mulan" in 1998. That song was Aguilera's first big hit and helped launch her career.



The film's soundtrack will release on September 4 and also feature score composed and conducted by Harry Gregson-Williams.

See also: Live-action 'Mulan' will be released on Disney+ for an added fee
"Mulan" was originally slated for a March theatrical release but was pushed back when the coronavirus pandemic took hold in North America.



"Mulan" will be released on Disney+ with Premier Access on September 4.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
