'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek, wife Jean donate $500K to help LA area homeless

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek and his wife Jean donate $500,000 to help the homeless in LA.
By
LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek and his wife Jean have made another generous donation to a Southern California homeless outreach center.

The couple had previously made a $100,000 donation to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission. The Trebeks have contributed an additional $500,000 to the charity.

In a statement, Trebek says it is because they believe in helping locally as well as globally. The couple has lived in the Valley for over 30 years and want to help support their community. He says they also believe that the homeless deserve a helping hand, not judgment.
