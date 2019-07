LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The pride of Pomona, "American Idol" runner-up Alejandro Aranda, is already planning to hit the road for a concert tour.The singer-songwriter announced seven tour dates this summer, including two in Southern California. Aranda will perform at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on July 15 and at the Glass House in his hometown on July 17.The rest of the July tour includes performances in Washington D.C., Brooklyn, Boston and San Francisco.Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23.