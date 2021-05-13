Arts & Entertainment

Angelina Jolie returns to theaters in action-thriller, 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Angelina Jolie stars in new thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

HOLLYWOOD -- Angelina Jolie returns to the box office this week in the action-thriller, "Those Who Wish Me Dead." Her leading man...is a boy. And together, to survive, they must fight off two assassins and one forest fire.

In director Taylor Sheridan's new film, Jolie plays a fire warden and wilderness survival expert who's dealing with the tragic outcome of a past fire when she's faced with something new: A traumatized 12 year old boy who needs her help.

The kid just witnessed his father's murder and now the assassins want him dead. It's up to Jolie's character to protect them both from killers who set off a wildfire to draw them out.

"It was a good page turner and I think we have come to expect that from Taylor's work, that he really likes to get in there and he doesn't tend to get sentimental or drag something out. He wants to keep pushing it," said Jolie.

Finn Little has a big role opposite Jolie. He feels his other co-star is nature.

"Well, there was some real fire on set. They had a few trees that they would light up safely, very safely! But it was amazing. It was very much a different experience," said Little.

For Angelina, this experience once again involved some stunt work. She laughs about any injuries she's received over the years.

"Oh, I've had so many over the years. I just cover it well!" said Jolie.

"Those Who Wish Me Dead" is rated "R." It'll be in theatres and on HBO Max beginning Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battling blaze in eastern Antelope Valley
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?
Kobe's Top 24: Counting down his greatest moments
Chargers open 2021 season against Washington Football Team
California's real estate market among hottest on record
US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
Show More
Puppy scam sending buyers to random homes
Ohio offers vaccine incentive of five chances at $1 million prize
Rams open 2021 season on SNF against Bears
Newsom announces $14.5-billion plan for California schools
3 arrested in chaotic armed robbery, shooting at Beverly Hills restaurant
More TOP STORIES News